Joanne M. (Alaimo) Mills of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital on February 2, 2020 at the age of eighty-one. She was the loving mother of Rick Mills of Plymouth, and Linda Ferrell and her husband Ronald of Plymouth. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Linda Ann. She was the cherished grandmother of Brandon and Nicolas Ferrell. She was the sister of Angie Coughlan of Prides Crossing and the late Mary Murphy and Madeline Dethomas. She leaves her Aunt Theresa Lungari of Braintree. Joanne was born on March 10, 1938 in Waltham to Nicolas and Carmela (Genuardi). She worked as an Account Manager for State Street Bank for many years. Joannes love & dedication to her family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed spending time and cooking for her family. She especially enjoyed attending activities and events for her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020