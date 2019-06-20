|
Joen Kauer Blanton, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles Grafton Blanton Jr. for 57 years. She is survived by her children, Lisa Blanton Bushnell of Wildwood, Mo., Bret Kauer Blanton (Laura Watson) of Chicago, Ill., and William Grafton Blanton (Kim Brew) of Hanover. She was loving grandmother to Ashley Hart Bushnell of Jefferson, Ga., Grant Ross Bushnell of Wildwood, Mo., and Bryce Grafton Blanton, Sophia Moquin Blanton, and Dean Perkins Blanton, all of Hanover. She is also survived by her brother, Donald F. Kauer (Susan Patrick) of Hudson, Ohio. Joen was born August 28,1936, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Frederick and Alverna (Hart) Kauer. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School, attended Ohio University (Athens, Ohio), and graduated from the University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.). She met her husband, Chuck, while living and teaching in Mount Lebanon, Pa. After residing in multiple locations throughout the country, Joen and Chuck settled in Sherborn. Joen enjoyed working with children and substituting for the Wellesley Public Schools from 1978 until just recently. As a devoted advocate for children with special needs, she assembled a task force at the request of Governor Dukakis. Thanks to her efforts, Chapter 344 was passed into the General Laws of Massachusetts in 1983. This law continues to ensure that disabled students across the country are not required to take standardized tests (such as the SAT or ACT) as part of the college application process. After 30 wonderful years in Sherborn, Joen and Chuck moved to their current home in Plymouth, where they were excited to be the eleventh family to reside in The Pinehills. All are welcome to attend Joen's memorial service and reception on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. The service will be held at The Church of the Pilgrimage located at 8 Town Square in Plymouth. A private interment will be held the following day at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joen's memory may be sent to The Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth, MA 02360, or the Gynecologic Oncology Research Fund at Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Dr. Richard Penson, Yawkey 9-064, MGH, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 20 to June 27, 2019