John, D. Howard, 80, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth, from COVID 19. He was born June 26, 1940, in Boston, a son of the late Francis J. and Edith A. (Fontanezi) Howard. He was the devoted husband of the late Mary Howard. He was the loving father of Christine M. Ashman and her partner, Tom Gatz, of Brookline, Jennifer A. Howard, of W. Jordan, Utah, John J. Howard, of Plymouth and Anthony R. Howard and his wife, Erin, of Brooklyn, NY. John is survived by his children, four grandchildren, Oliver, Bella, Lincoln and Cedric, and his sister, Frances Zakzewski, of Brockton. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbra Knowlton, and his brothers Joseph and Paul Howard. John was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. He served in the US Army, at Fort Lewis, Washington in the 2nd Recon 8th Cavalry. John was employed at General Dynamics shipyard in Quincy, until its closure. He worked for the Sisters of Divine Providence until his retirement. John was a skilled woodworker, and enjoyed remodeling his one hundred seventy-year-old home. In his later years he took up woodcarving, and his nutcrackers, growth charts, and nativity scenes were prized gifts. There will be a private ceremony on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am at the Church of St. Peter, 86 Court St, Plymouth. The Mass is open to those who would like to attend. Social distancing and masks will be required. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Society
or Habitat for Humanity. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.ca
rtmell davis.com
.