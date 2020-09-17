John Edward Dixon, 50, of Plymouth passed away passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Weymouth and was a graduate of Bridgewater State College. Those blessed to have known John understand all that has been lost. Personable, charismatic, and devoted to his family and friends, he was a confidant to many and offered unconditional love and support with his amazing presence. An enthusiastic Red Sox fan, John could be found on the beach listening to his beloved Joe Castiglione on an old time portable radio. If not there, you could find him mushroom hunting, bird watching, thrifting, cooking, taste-testing, enjoying classic movies, gardening, on the banjo, or posting unsolicited and candid establishment reviews. John's great love however was his children who fervently shared his interests and hobbies. In addition to a fierce intelligence, he was also blessed with a deliciously wicked wit. John brought levity to any situation and prioritized humor. He was known for saying "The joke first...Always!" John is survived by his beloved and forever treasured children, Andrew, Grace and Matthew Dixon of Plymouth; his parents, James Thorne Dixon of Wollaston, and Susan Tychsen Dixon of Hanover; siblings, James Dixon of Hanover, David Dixon of Pembroke, Rebecca Caple of Charlotte, N.C., and Deborah Hoffman of Norwell. He also leaves behind his adored nieces and nephews and a host of soulmates, partners-in-crime, best friends, and brothers-in-arms. John will be missed more than words can say. Known as a Grateful Dead connoisseur, he often enjoyed and took comfort in their music. His family asks that you do the same as you reflect on your memories of John. A period of visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.