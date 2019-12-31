|
John F. Corcoran (Jack) of Plymouth, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 20, 2019, at the age of eighty-two. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Mattioli) Corcoran. He was the loving father of Kelly Balboni and her husband Peter of Plymouth, Karyn Lewis and her husband Jeffrey of Florida, and Peter Corcoran and his wife Suzanne of Duxbury. He was the cherished grandfather of Sara Dupuis and her husband Timothy, Megan and Nicholas Balboni, Kaili Corcoran, Kelly and Thomas Lewis, Kevin, Allison and Ryan Corcoran He was the brother of Jane Raymond of Florida and the late Thomas Corcoran. He also leaves his sister-in- law, Ann Corcoran and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was born on July 26, 1937 in Springfield to Thomas and Margaret (OBrien) Corcoran. He grew up in Springfield, graduated from Springfield Cathedral and then Bridgewater State where he met his wife, Linda. They lived and worked in Plymouth for the past 50 years where Jack was actively involved in the real estate, construction and business communities. Most notably, he owned and operated The Cabinet Connection, a kitchen design and sales business in Plymouth for over twenty years. Jack was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball before finding a love for golf. He was a member of Plymouth Country Club and later at White Cliffs. He enjoyed travel and spending time with his family. A period of visitation was held on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service followed the visitation at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020