|
|
John F. Grennell John F. Grennell John F. Grennell, age 73 years of Plymouth, died at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Jane (Anthony) Grennell and the son of the late John L. and Mildred (West) Grennell. Born in Plymouth on September 21, 1946, h was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School. John was a United States Army National Guard veteran with 25 years of dedicated service to his country, 24 spent with the military police. He worked for the Town of Plymouth, Parks and Recreation Department as a carpenters and lead maintenance man. John was always the center of attention with an amazing sense of humor. A dedicated family man, he enjoyed his children and grandchildren and was an influential leader to his siblings. He enjoyed camping, playing and watching softball, traveling to Newport and his home in Naples, Florida. He loved spending time in Aruba, his Mustang, his trucks and Ogunquit, Maine. He was well-known for his carved sign making. His signs can be seen all over town, most notably at the Manomet Youth Center, the Racoon near the Armstrong Skating Rink, and Hedges Pond. His greatest joy was his wife Jane. He was instrumental at spending time with her at her restaurant, Plane Janes, located out at the Plymouth Airport. Besides his wife Jane of 49 years, he is survived by his son Brett Grennell and his wife Stephanie of Carver, his daughter Renee Grennell and her husband Dana Waitkus of Carver, brothers Lawrence Grennell and his wife Judi of Plymouth an Gerald Grennell of Plymouth, sisters Diane Faelton and her late husband William of Plymouth, Sharon Beane and her husband Stephen of Naples, Florida and Cheryle Swift of Plymouth. He also leaves his 7 grandchildren, Madison, Sarah, Natalie, Brett, Jared and is wife Brandi, Brandon, and Justin, 3 great grandchildren Emerson, Carter and Addie, and several nieces & nephews. Due to the pending pandemic of COVID-19, funeral services for John will be for family and close friends. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, www.cartmelldavis.com |
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 19 to May 26, 2020