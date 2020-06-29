John H. McCarthy, age 78, of Carver, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 45 years married to Carolyn (Machado) McCarthy on May 23, 1975. Born in Boston, Mass., on August 13, 1941, John was the son of the late John H. and Elizabeth Greene) McCarthy. He was educated in Boston at St. Mark's Cathedral High School as well as a graduate of Silver Lake High School in Kingston, Class of 1959. John had worked for 24 years for the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff Transportation Officer. He retired in 1999. John was sociable and a member of many local social clubs. He belonged to the Young America Club, Seaside Club, Unity Club, Cristoforo Columbo Club, and the Garibaldi Club. He enjoyed spending time hunting on Nantucket, playing bocce and attending the bocce tournaments in Rome, N.Y. He liked visiting ME and traveling to Acapulco with his wife Carolyn. He was an avid card player and mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his step-grandchildren. Besides leaving his wife Carolyn, John was the loving step-father of Scott Oriola and his wife Krissy of Carver, and Ann-Marie Oriola of Plymouth. He was the beloved brother of Mary Delecese of Plymouth and was predeceased by his siblings Alexander McCarthy, Jacqueline O'Meara, and Alice Shea. He leaves his cherished step-granddaughters Mikaela of Dallas, Texas and Hailee Oriola of Carver, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis services will be private. A life celebration gathering will take place at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth , MA 02360 or to the Animal Shelter of one's choice. Arrangements by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Homes, 150 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store