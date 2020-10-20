John Hayes, III, age 53 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Beth Israel | Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Katie (DeMeo) Hayes, and the son of Kathleen (Schlecht) Hayes of Plymouth and John Hayes Jr. Born on October 9, 1967 in Plymouth, John was a graduate of Plymouth - Carver High School, class of 1985. Most recently John worked for the Plymouth County Sheriffs Department as a correctional officer. He also ran Hayes Family Landscaping in the Plymouth area. Being with his family was Johns favorite pastime, especially when he was able to coach all of his children on their sports teams including, football, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. He was a member of the Cold Spring Club, where he was a member for 30 years, and the American Legion in Plymouth. He loved to travel and cook for his family, play cornhole and horseshoes. He was famously known as Santa Claus to many organizations around the Plymouth area. Anyone who knew him knew he was an avid NY Jets fan. Besides his wife Katie and his mother Kathleen, he is survived by his children, John Hayes IV, Daniel Hayes, Melanie Hayes and Lily Hayes, all of Plymouth, his sister Beth and her late husband Gary Lynch, his brother Joshua Hayes and his wife Karen, and his sister Jeanene Delgado and her husband Victor, all of Plymouth. He is the son-in-law of Wayne and Lynne DeMeo of Carver, and brother in-law of Tony and Heather DeMeo of Carver, and sister in-law Kristen and Adam Winger of Plymouth. He is the uncle of Kaitlyn, Rachael, Kathleen, the late Joanne, Bobby, Abby, Joey, Miles, Victoria, Paola and Sophia. His funeral will be held from the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court St., (next to Cordage Park) Plymouth on Thursday at 9:30AM, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Peters Church, Plymouth at 10:30AM. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
