John J. Amara, Civil Engineer, 91, of Plymouth, passed away on November 3, 2020. Mr. Amaral was born June, 1929 in Plymouth, MA, the son of Elvira (Silva) and Manuel Amaral, Sr. Mr. Amaral was educated in the Plymouth School System and a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1947. He joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years with the 8th Air Force, Strategic Air Command. During the outbreak of the Korean War he was transferred to the Far East Air Force 91st Strategic Recon Squadron based near Tokyo, Japan. After being discharged, he returned to Plymouth and was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Works as Highway Surveyor. In January of 1953 he married Lillian Almeida, the girl next door. The couple enjoyed bowling, square dancing and attending stage musicals in Boston and New York City. They also traveled to England, Belgium and throughout France with family and relatives. Mr. Amaral graduated from Lowell Technological Institute, earning an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering. He continued working on many state highway projects throughout Massachusetts and retired after 38 years of service to the Commonwealth. Mr. Amaral enjoyed many trips to Fenway Park with his family. He was a former member of the Plymouth Cordage Club and a member of the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists. Mr. Amarals wife, Lillian passed away in November of 2015 after more than 62 years of marriage. Mr. Amarals oldest son, David Amaral also passed away in September of 2019. He is survived by his daughter Maureen Curtis and husband David Curtis of Plymouth, MA. He is also survived by his son Steven Amaral, wife Jane, grandsons John, Peter and granddaughter Katherine of Forestdale, MA. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th from 8:30-9:30 am at the funeral home. A burial of Christian Mass will be at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Interment will immediately follow at St. Josephs Cemetery in Plymouth, MA.



