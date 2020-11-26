1/1
John J. Lanzoni Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. "Jack" Lanzoni Jr. of Plymouth, better known as "Papa", died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday evening, November 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Jane E. (Blumenthal) Lanzoni. Jack was born in Norwood, March 21, 1947, son of the late John J. and Patricia M. (McNamara) Lanzoni. He was a graduate of Norwood High School and went on to graduate from Boston University School of Management and then to Suffolk University with his M.B.A. He grew up in Norwood and raised his family in Medway where he enjoyed his time as an active member of the Medway Lions Club. Jack worked for Westinghouse where he was the VP of Supply Chain and was regarded internationally as an expert in his field. He was respected by his fellow colleagues and often served as a professional mentor. After his retirement from Westinghouse he went on to teach business classes at Dean College. Jack lived in Plymouth with his wife and their kitties for the past 14 years. He enjoyed weekly visits with his good friends having breakfast, sailing, playing golf and having New England Patriots watch parties. Jack's greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons reading, playing Pokemon and many other adventures. He is also survived by two daughters, Marci Lanzoni and her spouse Janis of Franklin, Jessica Lanzoni and her cat Llama of Plymouth, and his cherished grandsons, Jack and Dylan Lanzoni of Franklin. He leaves behind 6 siblings, Patricia Lanzoni of Norwood, Barbara Lanzoni of Norwood, Kathy Shalkowski of R.I., Joannie Lanzoni-Fusco of Norwood, Janet Michalos of Norwood and Richard Lanzoni of PA, and many loved nieces and nephews. To know Jack was to love him. He was a true gentleman whose presence was always calm, cool and collected. His kindness for everyone will always be remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visiting Hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, November 30, from 4-7 pm. Cremation will be in Vine Hills Crematory, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamami Trail, Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved