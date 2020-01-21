|
John J. OBrien Jr., 91, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was Dad and Papa. He has now joined the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Claire O'Brien. He was the loving father of Debra O'Brien and husband Stephen Lavache of Pembroke, Steven O'Brien and wife Deborah of Marshfield and Donna Kane of Hanson. He was the devoted grandfather of Tina, Jimmy, Liselle and Kevin; great-grandfather of Callie, Tommy, Maya, Hayden and Claire. He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy on the USS Burdo at the end of World War II. He will be deeply missed by all. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., on Friday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to s of New England or New England Home for Little Wanderers.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020