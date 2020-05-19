|
John J. Zaniboni age 83 years, of Plymouth, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Beth Israel- Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth from complications of COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Plymouth. John was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1955. After his graduation he worked for the Old Colony Memorial newspaper and was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1959-1961. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for the United States Postal Service and retired after 30 years of service. John was the son of the late Desidero and Catherine (Lenzi) Zaniboni. He is survived by his brother Paul and his wife Cookie Zaniboni of Plymouth. He was the brother of the late Marion Rudolph of St. Petersburg, Florida, the devoted uncle of James Zaniboni and his wife Kara of New Hampshire, niece Carlyn and Dennis Uyenoyama of Needham, niece Kathryn Zaniboni and her husband Egbert Voerman of Amsterdam, Netherlands, as well as, a grand nephew and 5 grand nieces. Johnny was an avid Red Sox fan and loved his 'scratch tickets' and taking trips to Foxwoods. He was often seen daily at the Dunkin Donuts at Skippys in Plymouth. Due to the pending COVID-19 pandemic, services for Jon will be private. Donations will be made to the .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 19 to May 26, 2020