John L. Edwards Jack of Plymouth on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in 1929 in Milford, MA, Jack grew up in Halifax, NS with his parents John and Kathleen, stirring up trouble with his seven siblings - Margaret, Mary, Phil and Kerry, and the late Doug, Pat, and Martin. Wanting to claim his US citizenship birthright, he returned to the Boston area and lived with relatives. He joined the Army, was handed a rifle and summarily shuffled off to Korea. Having cunningly survived that conflict, serving his country with distinction, he returned to Boston, where he was introduced to Alice MacKinnon (1937 -2018), who was to become his devoted and cherished wife of over half a century. A dedicated and hardworking husband, father, and provider, Jack ran his own Plumbing, Heating, and Engineering company in Greater Boston for over forty years, until he closed up shop. He then worked at Bentley University for many years. His children were his pride and joy, and he and Alice unleashed upon the world five offspring: Patricia (Sicard), John, Mary (Marenghi), Margaret (Ruchala), and Vincent, who will continue to wreak his own personal brand of havoc in his absence. Jack's humor will be missed by his children, along with their spouses (Andy, Cheryl, Greg, Steve, and Kim, respectively), and Jack's twelve grand children (Alice, Brianna, Caitlyn, Dan, Elizabeth, Gavin, Gregory, Jack, Joey, Matthew, Michael, and Ryan). Jack spent his leisure time losing at cards, hunting and fishing, playing the harmonica, and singing in the church choir. He and Alice loved dancing and music, and his children would like to believe they're dancing a polka somewhere above the clouds right now. Jack was an extremely devout Catholic, and hardly missed a daily Mass or a chance to say the rosary. Please say a little prayer for him. Jack will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He had so much faith in God that it's not hard to believe he's in heaven creating an uproar. His funeral arrangements were handled by the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield and a Mass was recently held at Maria Goretti Church, Lynnfield. . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave, Lexington 02421.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019