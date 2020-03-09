|
|
John M. Healy died peacefully on March 4th at B.I.D.Hospital Plymouth. He is the beloved husband of Jane (Digiacomandrea) Healy and father of the late Lisa J. Fornaciari and father in law to Mark Fornaciari of Plymouth. Brother of Betty Goodhue of Bridgewater and Ann Sampson of Duxbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Hartford, Ct. on March 23, 1939 son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Higgins) Healy. Educated in Plymouth and attended Northeastern University he went on to work at the Quincy Shipyard as an Machinist and later join the Plymouth Fire Department where he was a Firefighter for 17 years till his retirement. A member of the John Alden Club in Manomet and was an avid car show buff and enjoyed NSCAR racing. He and his wife enjoyed many trips to Florida especially Disney World. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet) on Thursday March 12th from 4-7 pm. A Memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm. Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the / 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020