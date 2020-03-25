|
|
John M. Turco, age 77, of Plymouth, formerly of Norwell, died peacefully, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Bridges by Epoch at Pembroke, in the comfort of his loving family. John was born in Cambridge, to the late Michael J. and Helen (Dello Russo) Turco. Raised and educated in Medford, Everett, and Walpole, John graduated from Walpole High School, Class of 1961. He later received an associate's degree from Northeastern University after attending night school. He had lived in Plymouth for fifteen years, previously in Norwell for thirty years. He was employed as a sales engineer in the electronics industry for forty-six years, after beginning his career with the Westinghouse Corporation. He worked for several companies including Multi-Contact USA of Santa Rosa, Calif. before his retirement several years ago. John loved baseball and was a talented high school player. He was also an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He enjoyed golf and had belonged to a golf league with friends at the Green Harbor Golf Club in Marshfield for many years. He was an accomplished carpenter and had crafted furniture for family and friends. John was involved in community services and was an active volunteer for the Norwell Mens Club and most recently with the South Shore Community Action Council in Plymouth. Most of all, Johns passion was for his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He proudly supported all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for fifty years of Rita A. (McCarron) Turco. Devoted father of John M. Turco, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Norwell, Carrie A. Costa and her husband Daniel of Rochester. Loving grandfather of Olivia and Nicholas Turco, Grace, Julia, Nico, and Gianna Costa. John was the much-loved brother of the late Michael Turco and the dear uncle of Scott Turco of San Francisco, Calif. and Lynda Turco of Taunton. In light of current events, funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Johns life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to the South Shore Community Action Council, 71 Obery Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020