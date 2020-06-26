John Odomirok
John Odomirok of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on June 20, 2020 at the age of eighty-three. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Sullivan) Odomirok. He was the loving father of Kathleen Odomirok-Hoffman and her husband of David Hoffman of Wellesley. He was the cherished grandfather of Caroline Grace, Emma Suzanne and John Joseph Hoffman. He was predeceased by his sisters, Jacqueline Peterson and her husband Sigurd and Shirley Hrywna and her husband Paul. He was the uncle of Timothy Peterson and his partner Richard Gerrig, and the late Gregory Peterson. John was born on March 13, 1937 in Stamford, CT to John and Helen (Kostick) Odomirok. John was President and Owner of J.O.D. Builders and Contractors and specialized in land developing and custom-built homes in Stamford and Greenwich, CT. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated to their home on Cape Cod. There he was active in many community activities including the Lions Club and Monomoy Yacht Club, both in Chatham. They eventually moved over the bridge to Pine Hills, to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. At Pine Hills, John used his love and skill in land development as a member of the Great Island Landscaping and Snow Committees. He also volunteered with the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. John loved all sports and was his daughter and grandchildrens biggest fan at their games. As a New York sports fan, he loved wearing his Yankees baseball cap and bantering with Red Sox friends and fans. He was a member of the Great Island Sports Association and an avid bocce player. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Both will be held in accordance with social distancing requirements. The burial will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 12:00 pm at St. Marys Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of John Odomirok to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.carmelldavis.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
