John Jack Patrick Curran, age 89 years, of Carver, formerly of Plymouth, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at LifeCare Center of Plymouth. He was the husband of Eileen M. (Hannabury) Curran, and the son of the late James and Nellie (Keady) Curran. Born on July 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL, he was a United States Navy veteran where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Jack was a flight mechanic on the USS Leyte Sea during the Korean conflict. He served as a longshoreman in Boston; quality control manager with Raytheon and Northrop; and as a med tech with the Veterans Administration clinic in Boston. John Curran was a proud member of the American Legion, serving as Commander of the William G. Walsh Post in Dorchester for many years. Through the American Legion, John developed a life-long passion and commitment towards the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action movement that continues today. John was an avid photographer, both professional and amateur. He filmed college football games, weddings and served as the State Photographer with the American Legion. John loved his Irish heritage. Visiting Ireland on numerous occasions and becoming a long-time member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Of all the organizations John Patrick belonged to, it was his family that he was the most proud of. May he rest in peace. Besides his loving wife Eileen, he will be missed by his children, James Curran of Plymouth, Brian Curran and his wife Judy of Buckeye, AZ, Stephen Curran and his wife Sheila Ponte Verda Beach, FL, and Paula Hayeck and her husband Mike of Boston. He was predeceased by his daughter Ellen Ackerman in 2019. He also leaves his grandchildren, Elena, Jenny, Liam, Henry, Kate, John and Michael; and his siblings, James Curran of Peoria, AZ and Eileen Clarke of Braintree, MA. He was the brother of the late Joseph Curran, Julia Crosby, Kathleen Curran, Timothy Curran, Thomas Curran and Mariann Clark. Brother-in-law of Jeanne Desmond. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (next to Cordage Park), on Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Peters Church, Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA. Visitation with the Curran family will be on Sunday from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
.