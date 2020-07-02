John Robert Krebs, age 74, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday morning, June 26, 2020. He was born March 2, 1946, in Derby, Conn., to Karl and Jean Krebs. At eighteen he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served proudly on the USS Cape Cross. At 21, while serving as one of the last remaining lighthouse keepers on Baker's Island, he met the love of his life, Geraldine Roberts, and made her Geraldine Krebs at St. Our Lady of Good Voyage on May 28, 1966. John and his family made home in Plymouth, where, among other trades, John was a commercial fisherman, lobsterman, painter, stain glass artist, and local fisherman's rights activist. While sitting on Plymouth's Water Street Steering committee, in the late 1970s, John became a founding member and president of the Plymouth Commercial Fishermen and Associates, Inc. He and his group, with the help of Father Bill Mckenzie at St. Peter's Church, would ultimately bring the old tradition of "blessing the fleet" from Gloucester to Plymouth, and the group played a vital role in placing the memorial for all fishermen lost at sea, located on Plymouths Water Street. He is survived by his wife Geraldine Krebs of 54 years; brother Karl Krebs of Little Rock, Ark.; daughters Jean Krebs of Rockland and Debbera (Krebs) Silva and husband Jeffery Silva of Carver; son John K. Krebs and his fiance Christine Murphy of Halifax.; grandchildren Terrence Silva and Tylah Silva of Carver, James Krebs of Carver and Jacob Melamed of Boston; and many more nieces and nephews. He will be remembered and cherished as a fun-loving, creative, talented, and incredible family man. To honor Johns memory, the family asks that you take time to appreciate the ocean, honor your resident fishermen by always buying locally sourced seafood, and live life like an adventure, it's more fun that way. Visiting hours will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 9:30-11:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Church. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
