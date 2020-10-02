1/1
Dr. John T. Schott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John Thomas Schott (Lt. Col., RET, USAFR), passed away in the quiet, early morning of Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Newfield House, surrounded by family, holding his hands. He was 75 years old. ALS may have ended his life, but the legacy and spirit of John will live on and be passed down to generations by his example of what love can mean, and how any of the darkest circumstances can be viewed through the light of what is good. He was a quiet, thoughtful man of few words, but had a gigantic, angelic, kind, and caring heart. He is survived by his son Brian, Brians wife Lyndsay and their children Ethan and Myles of Whitefish, MT; his son Mark and Marks wife Elna Gordon of Ukiah, CA; his daughter Amy and her husband Martin Wiedemann of Boulder Creek, CA; his sister Mary McCollum, her husband Bill and their family; and many other relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to Cathy and Bob Pickett, who exemplify true friendship. Johns most proud achievement was marrying Barbara and being her husband. His devotion to Barbara through her passing in May 2018 from Alzheimers disease was a testament to his spirit of commitment and love. He will always be remembered for his kind approach and his caring nature. People became their better selves around John. Over the years, the staff at Newfield House became family to Barbara and John, as well as their children. Brian, Mark, and Amy cannot express enough how much that love and care has meant to them. Memorial donations can be made to the Residents of Newfield House Scholarship Fund, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or to the ALS Association, www.als.org. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 am | 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road (Rte. 3A), Plymouth (Manomet). The burial will take place following the visitation at 1:30 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Funeral Home & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved