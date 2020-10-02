Dr. John Thomas Schott (Lt. Col., RET, USAFR), passed away in the quiet, early morning of Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Newfield House, surrounded by family, holding his hands. He was 75 years old. ALS may have ended his life, but the legacy and spirit of John will live on and be passed down to generations by his example of what love can mean, and how any of the darkest circumstances can be viewed through the light of what is good. He was a quiet, thoughtful man of few words, but had a gigantic, angelic, kind, and caring heart. He is survived by his son Brian, Brians wife Lyndsay and their children Ethan and Myles of Whitefish, MT; his son Mark and Marks wife Elna Gordon of Ukiah, CA; his daughter Amy and her husband Martin Wiedemann of Boulder Creek, CA; his sister Mary McCollum, her husband Bill and their family; and many other relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to Cathy and Bob Pickett, who exemplify true friendship. Johns most proud achievement was marrying Barbara and being her husband. His devotion to Barbara through her passing in May 2018 from Alzheimers disease was a testament to his spirit of commitment and love. He will always be remembered for his kind approach and his caring nature. People became their better selves around John. Over the years, the staff at Newfield House became family to Barbara and John, as well as their children. Brian, Mark, and Amy cannot express enough how much that love and care has meant to them. Memorial donations can be made to the Residents of Newfield House Scholarship Fund, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or to the ALS Association, www.als.org
. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 am | 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road (Rte. 3A), Plymouth (Manomet). The burial will take place following the visitation at 1:30 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
