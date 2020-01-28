Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan J. Collins


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan J. Collins Obituary
Jonathan J. Collins, age 32 years, of Boston, formerly of Plymouth, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Brockton on April 26, 1987, he lived most of his life in Plymouth. He was the son of John and the late Colleen (OHara) Collins Educated at Plymouth North High School, Jonathan was a skilled guitarist who enjoyed all gendres of music from pop to the blues. Along with his father, he often enjoyed spending weekends in Portland, Maine to enjoy the culture especially the music and food. He also enjoyed bike riding and skate boarding. Besides his father John of West Harwich, Jonathan will be missed by his grandmother Margaret OHara of Plymouth, his aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with Jonathans' family will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Thursday from 4:00PM | 7:00PM. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For more information www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -