Jonathan J. Collins, age 32 years, of Boston, formerly of Plymouth, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Brockton on April 26, 1987, he lived most of his life in Plymouth. He was the son of John and the late Colleen (OHara) Collins Educated at Plymouth North High School, Jonathan was a skilled guitarist who enjoyed all gendres of music from pop to the blues. Along with his father, he often enjoyed spending weekends in Portland, Maine to enjoy the culture especially the music and food. He also enjoyed bike riding and skate boarding. Besides his father John of West Harwich, Jonathan will be missed by his grandmother Margaret OHara of Plymouth, his aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with Jonathans' family will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Thursday from 4:00PM | 7:00PM. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For more information www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020