Joseph Christopher Furtado, age 69, past away after a brief illness on September 19th, 2019 at the Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas, NV. He was the beloved husband of Denise (Pasquale) Furtado. Born in Cambridge on October 18, 1949, Joe was the son of the late Walter and Evelyn (Silva) Furtado. He was a graduate of Plymouth Carver High School, Class of 1967 and Salem State College. After graduation he went on to teach in Plymouth, New York, New Hampshire, West Virginia and Nevada. He was instrumental in negotiating Nevada teacher contracts locally and state-wide. Joe loved baseball, from Plymouth Little League to the PCHS baseball team. Whenever he came home to Plymouth there was always a required game at Fenway with Jack. He also would make a stop at Ernies for pizza and fried clams at the Lobster Hut. When his late Dad Walter had season tickets, a Patriots game was a top priority. He was the beloved brother of Jack Furtado and his wife Claudia of Florida and of Jean Sarnelli and her husband Joseph (Skip) of Wareham. He was also the cherished uncle of four nieces, one nephew, five great-nieces and one great-nephew. Private arrangements were made in Nevada. Donations in his memory may be made to: Plymouth Little League: PO Box 792, Plymouth, MA 02362, Attn: Michael Burke.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019