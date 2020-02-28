|
Joseph F. "Joe" Cirigliano of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest at home with his loving wife by his side on February 26, 2020, at the age of seventy-three. Joe was born on December 9, 1946, in Weymouth to Elizabeth (Burns) Cirigliano and the late Joseph F. Cirigliano, Sr. He was the beloved husband of forty-six years to Eleanore M. (Griffin) Cirigliano. He was the loving father of Eric Cirigliano and his wife Faith of Rochester, Mark Cirigliano and his wife Dana of Hingham, and Tracy Cirigliano of Boston. He was the cherished grandfather of Isaac, Kara, and Rocco. He was the brother of Debra Cirigliano of Weymouth, Frank Cirigliano of Boston and the late Daniel Cirigliano. Joe was born and raised in Weymouth, a graduate of Weymouth High School. After graduation he attended St. Francis College in Maine, where he excelled as a student and athlete alike. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education and was later inducted into St. Francis College Hall of Fame as the 1968 Athlete of the Year. He began his teaching career in Hull, while also coaching hockey and baseball. Joe's next journey in his career brought him to Middleborough Elementary School as a Guidance Counselor, during which time he attended Bridgewater State College in the evenings and served in the National Guard on weekends. Joe's strong will, determination and hard work, earned him a Master's Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College and landed him a position as Vice Principal of East Bridgewater High School. Joe went on to become Principal of Kennedy Elementary School in Holbrook, and ultimately Superintendent of Schools, an accomplishment that made him and his family proud. Joes retirement did not last more than several hours, when he received a call from St. Brigids Elementary School in South Boston, where he accepted a principalship position. From there he became Principal of St. Bridget's Elementary School in Abington, where he finally officially retired at the age of seventy. After retirement Joe co-hosted The Dukes of Sports, a Cape Cod cable show. Joe loved his career, sports and especially his family. He will be dearly missed by the many lives he touched. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to: The Jordan Hospital Club, P.O. Box 1727, Plymouth, MA 02360 or website: https:// jordanhospitalclub.org/donations. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020