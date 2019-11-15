|
Joseph G. Keller, age 81, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Maria T. (Ristagno) Keller, and the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Forti) Keller. Born in Quincy, Joseph has lived in Plymouth for many years. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. Joseph owned and operated Carver Fence Company for fifty three years. He was a talented man who enjoyed woodworking, making birdhouses with his children, benches and rocking horses. He enjoyed dining out and dancing with his wife, singing and playing the spoons and harmonica. Besides his loving wife Maria, he will be missed by his children, Michele Esposito of Indian Shores, FL, James D. Keaton of Plymouth, Jennifer A. Keaton of Wareham, and Jeffrey Keaton and his wife Lilonni of Plymouth, his grandchildren, Amanda Hayes, Cody Esposito, Ashley McGuire, Autuim Keaton Pritchard, Kristina Pritchard, Christopher Pritchard Keaton and Jakob Keaton, six great grandchildren and a brother Kenneth Keller and his wife Lorraine of Car- ver. He was the grandfather of the late Daniel Keaton, and the brother of the late Elaine Challanor, Geraldine Melville and Barbara Gray. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court St., (next to Cordage Park) Plymouth at 9:00AM, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church, Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4:00PM | 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452-8403. For more information www.cartmelldavis.com .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019