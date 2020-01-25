|
Joyce M. (Kessler) Gifford of Plymouth passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 22nd, 2020 in her home. Beloved wife of 46 years to Harry E. Gifford and the loving mother of Amy and her husband Don Smyth, Heather Gifford and Loretta and her husband Joel Compton all of Plymouth. Cherished grandmother of Isabelle and Isaiah Compton. Sister of Rosanne Collins of Florida and Barbara Roskelly of Ohio and the late Edmund Kessler, Jr. and Roberta Wilm. Beloved family of Alice Waitt, Bernard and his wife Babara Waitt, Deborah and her husband Brian Belford, Diane Waitt, Denise and her husband Francois Delphin, Lynne Souther, Bernadette Waitt, Michael Lackey and the late Bud Waitt. Al and his wife Beth Sorbello, Bobby and his wife Adrainne Favret, Joey his wife Monica two boys Evan, Braden Landry, several nieces and nephews. Born in Plymouth on May 2, 1955 daughter of the late Edmund J. and Ida (Hunt) Kessler Sr., she was educated in Kingston and a graduate of Silver | Lake High School class of 1973. Joyce worked as a Developmental Specialist for Habilitation Assistance Corp in Plymouth for many years and had a special compassion working with special needs adults. An active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnessesof Plymouth were she was baptized in 1973. At the Gifford house you knew youd always be welcome and the door was open. She loved her trips to Disney and was an avid Red Sox fan. Her greatest love was her family going to Stowell Caf in Manomet several times a week with her husband Harry and taking care and playing with her grandchildren Isabelle and Isaiah who lovingly called her "Abuela". Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate her life at a memorial at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 144 Rocky Hill Road, Plymouth on Saturday, February 1, 2020at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to JW.org Arrangements entrusted to the care of Cartmell -Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home.
