Joyce Starbird Murphy, 85, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home, on July 1, 2019. She was born in Lewiston, ME, on May 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Lucy (Pulsifer) and Alton E. Starbird. She was the loving wife for 52 years to the late Philip Sherman Murphy. She was the adoring mother of John Murphy of CO, Gary Murphy of MA, Sharie Murphy of WA and Karen Murphy of MS. She was the cherished grandma to 6 grandchildren; Samuel, Jack, Alec, Annalise, Elizabeth and Ava. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Alton E. Starbird Jr. Joyce worked at the Plymouth OB / GYN for 31 years for Dr. Joel Baron. She loved working for them and saw many, many children come through the office over the years. Joyce enjoyed her family and loved spending time with them. She loved luncheons with her friends and going shopping. She loved being a mom and grandma and raising her family more than anything. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranberry Hospice in memory of Joyce would be greatly appreciated. -
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 11 to July 18, 2019