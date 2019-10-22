|
|
Judith F. (Gutterson) Brueggeman, of Kingston formerly of Plymouth, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimers on October 18, 2019 at Wingate at Silver Lake Nursing Home at the age of seventy-eight. She was the beloved mother of Cynthia Pace of Arlington, Karen DeNapoli of Rockland, Ronald Brueggeman and his wife Yuliya of Plymouth and Curt Brueggeman of Orlando, Florida. She was the grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to fourteen. She was the sister of the late Barbara Laing. Judith was born in Quincy on August 10, 1941 to George and Eleanor (Miller) Gutterson. She grew up in Quincy before moving to Plymouth. She was a Home Health Aid and was honored by the Governor of Massachusetts for her commitment to her field. She was a devout member of the Faith Baptist Church in Carver. She loved flower arranging and would often put together the arrangements for the church. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019