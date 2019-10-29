|
|
Judith M. Christensen, age 75 years, of Plymouth, died at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the wife of William T. Christensen. Daughter of the late Abraham and Helen (Sinna) Geller, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 5, 1944, she was a graduate of Brooklyn College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in psychology. She lived in Brooklyn for many years before moving with her husband Bill to Marlboro, N.J., where they raised their family. While residing in New Jersey, Judith worked as a claims supervisor for the department of Social Security Administration and volunteered with the Marlboro First Aid Squad as an EMT. They moved to Plymouth eighteen years ago. She enjoyed worldwide travel with her husband, researching all types of topics that would interest her, including cancer research after her diagnosis fifteen years ago. Knitting became a passion for Judith, and she began the group "Knitting for the Cure", where donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston benefitted from the sale of scarves knitted. She enjoyed following politics, watching Congressional hearings, and participating in government by going to Washington DC and lobbying for metastatic breast cancer awareness and funding. Most important to Judith was her family, with a great fondness for spending time with her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. Besides her husband Bill, she will be missed by her son, Robert and his wife Veronica of Plympton; her daughter, Kimberly Giese and her husband Matthew of Pembroke; her grandchildren, Connor, Hannah and Maya Giese, Emma, Sofia and Olivia Christensen; sister, Irene Yager and her husband Alan of New York; her niece, Amy Campanella; and her nephew, Andrew Levinson. Visitation with the Christensen family will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019