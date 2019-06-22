|
Julian Jay Bo Bookman died May 30 in Plymouth, Mass., from complications from Alzheimers. He was 87 years old. Bookman was born Jan. 20, 1932 in Mount Hope, W.V., son of Walter and Mary Julia (Persinger) Bookman. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and went on to serve almost 27 years in assignments all over the world, rising to the rank of chief master sergeant. He never returned to West Virginia to live, but always boasted about his native state. He loved jazz, butter-pecan ice cream, children and his country, and would playfully describe himself as 138 pounds of romp-stomping roughness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Barbara (Halunen) Bookman, of Kingston; his daughter Lee Ann Nurmenniemi of Quincy, his sons Alan Bookman of Austin TX and Jay Bookman of Atlanta GA, his brother Pat Bookman of Beckley, WV, his sister Mary Caroline Burnett of Johanna, Ohio, as well as five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. He earned a bachelors degree and a masters degree in educational psychology, largely through night and correspondence classes. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for 13 years for the Sarasota (FL) School Board. Services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 10:30 a.m., July 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Smile Train, which treats children with cleft lips and palates.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 22 to June 29, 2019