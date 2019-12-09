|
Julian M. Rosenthal, 95, of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean E. (Parker) Rosenthal. Born on April 2, 1924, he was son of the late Benjamin and Nettie (Weinstein) Rosenthal. He was educated in Boston, a graduate of Dorchester High School. For most of his life Julian worked as a Manager for Stop and Shop in Kingston until his retirement in 1986. He moved to Plymouth in 1973 previously living in Mattapan. Julian served in the US Army as a Tech/5 during the Korean War. Julian was a member of the American Legion Post #40 and enjoyed playing the drums in a dance band following the War. Julian was the loving father of Barbara Palie of Mansfield and step father of the late Elizabeth Kelleher of Las Vegas. He was brother to Seymour Rosenthal of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Edith Rothman of Milton and Ruth Bloom of Millis. He leaves 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A visitation held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 10 -11 a.m. followed by a graveside service in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth at 11:30 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Town of Plymouth Veterans Fund. For online guest book and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019