|
|
June H. Withington, passed on April 3rd, 2019, leaving behind a legacy that impacted the lives of so many. Among those include her three kids, Tripp, Heather, and Meg, along with a line of grandchildren including, Bailey, the author of this obit- uary, Meredith, and Windsor. But, above all others, the person June loved the most was none other than her husband Nathan Nuff Withington. In preface, this will not be your ordinary obituary. If need be, a series of novels could be written describing both Junes jour- ney through life, along with the amazing impact she had on so many people. June was the embodiment of what it means to be selfless, constantly putting others before herself. Her genuine uncond- itional love is her trademark, and is something that she wished was more present in todays world. Whether it was reminding her grandchildren to take their vitamins every morning, or coming out to the hay fields to bless them with much needed cold refreshments and food. June always strived to improve the well-being of others, even if they werent always dese- rving. But, the one thing that June held the highest in her life was her family. Her kids, grandkids, cousins, husband, and everyone in between have certainly experienced first-hand the exuberance and joy she portrayed, day in and day out. Her family confidently says that they all have become better people from knowing and experiencing her. In the end, her family feels like they can speak for the thousands who knew June in saying thank you. They say thank you for everything that she was and she did. She was, and continue to be, the light for so many that may find themselves in darkness. Her family promises that her lifes legacy is in good hands, and will continue to be for as long as the sun continues to rise. Her family says that she was truly the best the world had to offer. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. A private service will be held at a later time. If you wish to honor June in your own way, her family asks you to either give to a , or to simply do a good deed.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019