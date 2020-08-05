1/1
June R. Woodward
June Rose (Foster) Woodward of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital on August 3, 2020, at the age of ninety-seven. June was the beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Woodward. She was the loving mother of Candace Keefe of Buzzards Bay, Wesley Woodward of Middleboro and Jill McCarter of Marstons Mills. She leaves behind three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many beloved relatives and friends. June was born June 6, 1923, in Mahwah, NJ, to James and Marie (Simonetti) Foster. She was predeceased by her three brothers, James, Robert and Kenneth. June attended Gray Court College in Connecticut and met her husband on Cape Cod, where their families spent their summers. June and her husband "Woody" settled on the South Shore of Massachusetts. They spent 45 years summering and entertaining in Humarock. They also traveled extensively throughout Europe, South America, Mexico and Hawaii. During her later years June volunteered at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth. A 10:30 graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. To commemorate June and Woody's love for Hawaii, Aloha attire is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Cape Cod. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
