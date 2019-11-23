|
|
Karl I. Braun Sr., 95, of Plymouth, died peacefully on November 8, 2019, with his family by his side. He has gone to be with God. He was the loving husband of Alice (Chaves) Braun for 66 years. Alice died 6 years ago and has been missed every day since. They were soulmates and their love served as an inspiration to their entire family. Karl graduated from the Quincy School System in June of 1941. After graduation he joined the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps). When World War II started, he and 2 of his friends went to Boston to enlist in the Marines but were told that at 17 years of age they were too young. The 3 friends then went down the street and joined the Navy. Karl was a proud World War II combat veteran and Korean War veteran. In WWII, he served aboard the USS Montpelier CL-57 and was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon 9 Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon 1 star, and Good Conduct Medal. During the Korean War he served on the USS Kula Gulf CVE 108. Karl loved keeping busy and spending time with his family. He and Alice traveled all over the world and loved every minute of it. Karl will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was the loving father of Karl Braun Jr. and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, Ken Braun and his wife Mary of Lutherville, MD, and Kathy Sotomayor of Venice, Fla. He was a loving grandfather and will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren, Kristin DiObilda (with husband Pete and great-granddaughter Nora), Kevin Braun, Ken Braun, Jackie Dressel (with husband Del and great-grandson Jackson), Kendal Murk (with husband Rob), Jorge Sotomayor, Daniel Sotomayor (with wife Jessica), Christopher Braun and Andrew Braun. He is survived by 1 brother, David of the Portland, Maine, area. He was preceded in death by his sister Ruth and his brother Donal. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6, from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to the Plymouth South High School Athletic Booster Club, Long Pond Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019