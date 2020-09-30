1/1
Katherine A. DeCristofaro
Katherine "Kay" A. DeCristofaro, 81, formerly of Kingston, passed away on May 21, 2020, in Plymouth. Visitation will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, on Monday, October 5, from 9-11 a.m., where social distancing protocols will be observed. An 11 a.m. funeral Mass will follow at St. Joseph's Church Main Street, Kingston. Private burial will held at the Evergreen Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
