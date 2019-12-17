|
Katherine (Alexander) Vandini, devoted wife of Charles Vandini, died Dec. 14, 2019, at Sunrise at Plymouth Beach elder community after a long illness. She was 84. With her husband, she owned and operated Charlies' Ace Hardware for more than 50 years. Kathy and Charlie bought the hardware store, then located at the corner of Court Street and Savery's Lane, in 1966. Together they built it into a thriving North Plymouth retailer relocated to 304 Court St. Over a half-century they expanded their business and gained loyal customers, many of whom became personal friends. More than husband and wife, they were dedicated business partners. Kathy and Charlie enjoyed their travels together to Italy; England, Scotland and Ireland; France; Germany; several resorts in the Caribbean; and a cruise to Alaska. She took great pride in the Centennial Street home she and Charlie shared, spending many evenings sitting together on their front porch, enjoying the company of their friends and neighbors. Following her retirement, she kept active and regularly attended group classes at Plymouth Fitness Center. In addition to Charlie, her beloved husband of 65 years, she is survived by a daughter, Charlene Vandini of Plymouth; a son, Charles Vandini Jr. of Kingston; her sister, Carol Garvey, also of Plymouth; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with many friends who she cherished. A Plymouth native, graduate of Plymouth High School Class of 1954 and a communicant of St. Mary's Church, North Plymouth, she was the daughter of Inez (Ellis) and Marston Alexander. She was also predeceased by her brother, Marston Alexander Jr., and three sisters, Eleanor Jenness, Elizabeth "Betty" Raposo, and Mary Gailes. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held Dec. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., with interment immediately following at Vine Hills Cemetery, next to her grandsons Charles Vandini III and Joseph Vandini, who predeceased her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests and greatly appreciates donations in her memory to the Plymouth Lions Club or St. Mary's Church, North Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019