Kathleen A.Flynn of Middleboro formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts daughter of the late Howard R. Flynn and the late Mary A. (Tessicini) Husted. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Northeastern University. Kathleen worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for Emerson Hospital in Concord. She enjoyed arts and crafts, music and painting. She is survived by her brothers Joseph Flynn of Tennessee, Daniel H.Flynn of California and sisters Diana M. Flynn of California and Loretta Cavicchi of Florida. Visiting hour in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth on Friday ,December 27, from 9 | 10 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice 100 Myles Standish Blvd. Unit 103, Taunton, MA 02780. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019