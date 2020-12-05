Kathleen Ann Mori, of Plymouth, formerly of Kingston, left us too soon at the age of 41, on November 17, 2020. The beloved daughter of Michael and Ann Mori (Valair) of Kingston. Survived by her fiance Peter Goslin and his family. Cherished sister of James and his wife Leahna Mori of Marshfield. Loving Auntie to Sadie, Shane, Evan, and Christian Mori and a special Auntie to many others. Granddaughter of Ann J. Valair and the late William G. Valair of Norwell, as well as the late Ethel and Henry Mori of Duxbury. Loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kathleen was a graduate of Silver Lake Regional High School and attended Southern New Hampshire University. Kathleen was known for her vibrant smile, her strength and compassion, her loyalty and her warm heart. She was one of the kindest souls you would ever meet. She valued the importance of self-reflection and healing. Anyone who knew her, experienced her larger than life personality, pouring her heart and soul into everything she touched. Kathleen was always thinking of others. She truly cherished her family, many close friends and her work family. For 20 years, Kathleen was a devoted employee for Baker, Warshauer & Santamaria Dental of Boston. She made sure to engage with each patient and had a strong work ethic. She was known to her co-workers as someone who they could always rely on. Working as a Dental Assistant became her greatest learning experience; especially in this past year, she expressed, It may be harder to see me under all the layers of PPE, but know that I am smiling. Kathleen had a unique gift for remembering dates not only for herself but everyone else too. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, heading to the beaches of Cape Cod, attending yoga class, preparing healthy meals and much more. Especially loved taking walks with Pete. Kathleen loved everything purple, the Mass State Police, holiday traditions, Pennies from Heaven, the 4th of July, and celebrating half-birthdays, a family tradition. Another angel has earned her wings. Her light will shine upon all who knew her. A celebration of Kathleens life will be held in the Summer of 2021. Being an Organ Donor was a testament to her selflessness Giving the Gift of Life. To honor her memory, please do or say a kind thing for someone in need, with love for Kathleen. A member of the Sisterhood of Ovarian Cancer Survivors, donations may be made in Kathleen Moris memory to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, West Brookline, MA 02445 or to New England Donor Service, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02455, www.Neds.org
. To sign Kathleen's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.