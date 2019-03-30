|
Kathleen M. Gordon of Plymouth passed away on March 27, 2019. Kathleen was a teacher, loved gardening and was an avid reader. She was also a communicant at St. Thecla Church for many years. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Gordon Sr.; devoted mother of Eugene M. Gordon Jr. of Beverly, Daniel J. Gordon and his wife Annmarie of Plymouth, Paul E. Gordon of Plymouth, and the late John C. and Steven T. Gordon; dear sister-in-law of Francis B. Gordon and Ruth Jensen, both of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Daniel J. Jr., Jessica A. and Allison M. Gordon. Kathleen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, April 4, from 8:30-10:45 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019