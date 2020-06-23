Kathleen M. (Carey) Lannigan, age 72, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd, surrounded by her children. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life, the late Ronald M. Lannigan. Kathleen was the mother of her beloved daughter Kristen Lannigan of Plymouth, and her sons Brian Lannigan and his wife Shannon of Plymouth, and Gregory Lannigan and his wife Kim of Sandwich. She was the loving sister of Maureen Burnieika of Cohasset, Margaret Carey of Quincy, Joseph Dole of TX, Christopher Dole of Abington, Paul Dole of Norwell, and the late Dianne Bellamy, and Thomas Carey. Kathleen will be sorely missed by her faithful Yorkie, Leah. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Born in Boston MA on December 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Thomas I. Carey, Margaret F. Dole, and Joseph P. Dole. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy High School, and Aquinas Junior College. She made her career as a paraprofessional at West Elementary for 30 years. When Kathleen and Ronald werent entertaining family and friends, they could be found on one of their numerous cruises they took around the Caribbean. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. Her family and friends loved to read her running comments on Facebook during the games. A visitation will be held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St. Plymouth, on Wednesday, July 1st, from 4:00 till 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Peters Catholic Church,Plymouth, at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Kathleens family lovingly requests attendees to wear purple to the services, her favorite color. They would also like to extend their extreme gratitude to Dr. Nneka Ufere and Dr. Emily Bethea for the amazing care that was showed to their mother. For more information and online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.