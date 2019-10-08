Home

Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Church
126 South Meadow Road
West Plymouth, MA
Kathleen T. Burgess

Kathleen T. Burgess Obituary
Kathleen T. (Hawes) Burgess, of Plymouth passed away at home on October 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 69 years old. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Hawes, she was the beloved wife of 47 years to David Burgess; devoted mother of Jason Burgess, Michael Burgess and his wife Sharon, Julie King and her husband Gregory, all of Plymouth; loving Mimi to Charlotte, Parker, Avery, Emily, and Benjamin; sister of Robert "Tim" Hawes and his wife Linda of Needham, Brian Hawes and his wife Kathleen "Sis" of Natick, Stephen Hawes and his wife Carole of Windsor, Conn. Kathy grew up in Watertown. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Waltham, where she met the love of her life, David. She went on to earn her degree from Massachusetts Bay Community College. She worked in banking for over 40 years. Kathy loved spending her summers with family on Humarock Beach and hosting family, neighbors and lifelong friends at her home in Plymouth. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be at St. Kateri Church, 126 South Meadow Road, West Plymouth, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 442, Needham, MA 02494.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
