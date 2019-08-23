Home

Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
Keith D. Stefani Obituary
Keith Donald Stefani, 52, of North Ft. Myers, FL. formerly of Plymouth, MA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Keith loved the outdoors, especially fishing for bass, and spending time with his faithful dog Jake. He was very proud of his three stepdaughters who he helped raise from very young girls to adulthood. He is survived by his parents Wayne and Judith Stefani of North Ft. Myers, FL; brother Gary Stefani of Conklin NY; stepdaughters Amanda and Ashley Cretinon of Kingston, MA and Allison Cretinon of Duxbury, MA Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019
