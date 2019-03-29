Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Kellie Poirier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kellie Poirier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kellie Poirier Obituary
Kellie (Remick) Dacosta Poirier, of Plymouth, born Jan.8, 1970 in Beverly, Mass. and passed on March 27, 2019 in Plymouth, Mass. Loving mother of Jonathan Dacosta, of California, predeceased by her husband Steven Dacosta. Kellie is survived by her husband Adam Poirier of Plymouth, Mass. Her parents Bob and Brenda Remick of Duxbury, Mass. Brother Christopher Remick of Belmont and his children Caleb and Victoria. Sister Kimberly Chandler and her husband Keith, Neil and James of Plymouth. Sister-in-law Noel (Poirier) Muller, her husband Paul, and Paul and Morgan Service of celebration on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Duxbury, 2 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA Flowers may be sent to the church to be delivered Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now