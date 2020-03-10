|
|
Kenneth A. Magno, Sr. of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on March 6, 2020, at the age of seventy-two. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy L. (Dunne) Magno. He was the loving father of Kenneth A. Magno, Jr. and his wife Megan of Plymouth. He was the cherished "Papa" of Belmyra Magno. He leaves behind his brother Carlo Magno of Plymouth. Kenneth was born on April 17, 1947 in Plymouth to Carlo and Belmira (Varella) Magno. He graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School class of 1966. Kenneth worked as an Automobile Mechanic for Sgarzis in North Plymouth for twenty years before his employment as a Custodian for the Town of Plymouth. He was a member of the Cranberry Flywheelers, a group that shared in interest in Model Steam Engines and Antique Machinery. A period of visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Marys Catholic Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. The interment will follow the mass at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020