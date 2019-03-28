|
Kenneth E. Buechs, 76, died Monday, March 25, 2019 after a three-year fight against a disease that refused to fight fair. His faith and resolve never wavered. Ken grew up in Roxbury and met the love of his life, Karen, as a teenager. They got married when she was 19 and he was 20 and would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on May 5. If you were close with Ken, he likely had a pet name for you - his own moniker that made you feel that special connection to this warm and sensitive man. Him? He loved the names Daddy and Papa the most, sharing a special bond with each of his four children, his four grandchildren, and his three great grandchildren. He was a leader in the Plymouth community serving on the planning board, including as the boards chairman, and many other committees. He was a volunteer producer for successful and award-winning cable access shows on PAC-TV, including Talk of the Towne, which was anchored by his wife. He was also a leader behind the scenes providing counsel to elected and appointed officials in town. He took his civic responsibility seriously. When his friend Steve Lydon told him about a situation at Southfield senior housing where the elderly residents were enduring a stretch of sweltering heat without air conditioners, Ken rallied the community and a small army of volunteers to get AC units donated and delivered. Ken was also instrumental in preserving the Simes House in Manomet. He could fix just about anything, but was especially good with cars. He was an award-winning service manager for years at both Rietzl and Mattie car dealerships. His family especially loved when he brought home a Porsche. When he tired of the grind of being a service manager, he studied and became a licensed auto appraiser. He retired from Travelers Insurance. But for Ken, it was never about work. He loved his time with family and friends. He loved to take rides with no destination in mind, except a stop at a favorite ice cream shop or Italian bakery where he was sure to treat himself to a cannoli or macaroon cookie. He also loved to capture his adventures on film first still photography and later becoming an expert in the field of videography. He was particularly proud of his work chronicling the return of the Mayflower II to Plymouths waterfront after one of its many seasons away in preparation of Plymouth 400. Besides his wife, Karen, he is survived by his four children Diane Brule and her partner, Jeffrey Jones, of Capistrano Beach, Calif., Corinne Brennan and her husband, George of Falmouth; Kim McDonough of Plymouth, and Scott Buechs of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Nicole Hupp of Hyannis, Samantha McDonough of Easthampton, Josephine Brennan of Falmouth, and Tommy Brennan of Falmouth; and his great grandchildren, Christian and Domenic Patricelli, and Ava Hill, all of Hyannis. He is survived by his brother, Larry and Honey Buechs of Plymouth and his sisters, Elaine and Eddie Harju of Carver, Lena ODonnell of Plymouth, and Joanne and Billy Johnson of Plymouth. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Rogers. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews and had an extended family that stretched far and wide. Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 pm, Thursday, April 4, at Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Manomet. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, April 5, at 10 am at St. Bonaventure Church, Manomet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416.
