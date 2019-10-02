|
Kenneth J. Silva of Plymouth died peacefully on Sunday September 29th at the Plymouth Harborside. Beloved husband of Nancy A. (Taddia) Silva. Father of Kenneth Silva Jr. of Kentucky and Robert C. Tibbetts and his wife Elizabeth of Plymouth. Cherished grandfather of Cody and Kayla Tibbetts. He was the brother of the late Sandra Robidoux. Born in Plymouth on January 20, 1938 son of the late Joseph and Anna (Aquira) Silva. He was educated in the Plymouth schools and went on to serve his country in the US Army. Ken had worked for General Dynamics in Quincy as a painter after discharge from the Army. He enjoyed doing art work, being out outside enjoying natures beauty, animals and most loved his time spent with family. Visiting hours will be Friday October 4th from 9:30 am till 11:00 with a service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019