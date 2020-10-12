Kenneth S. Glansberg, 71, of Plymouth, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on October 10th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Myra (Ginsburg) Glansberg and the loving father of Meredith Glansberg of New Jersey and Allison Neff and her husband Daniel of Stoughton. He was the brother of Sandy Glansberg of New Hampshire and Karen Glansberg of Newburyport. He leaves his sister-in-law Carol Ginsburg of New York and his loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ken was born on March 3rd, 1949 in Newburyport to Sydney and Marion (Kahn) Glansberg. After years working in Emergency Medical services, he transitioned to a career in software technology. He worked for Quadrant Software Company in Professional Services until his retirement and was beloved by his colleagues and friends for his professionalism and great sense of humor. Ken volunteered for nineteen years with the Pan-Mass Challenge, an organization that raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He was incredibly proud to be "Living Proof" after he himself was diagnosed with Cancer in 2012. Ken was known for his love of barbecue, classical music, patriotism, history, national parks and photography. He perhaps was best known for his limitless supply of jokes and for bringing laughter and joy to those around him. Services will be private. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Pan-Mass Challenge, 77 4th Ave, Needham, MA 02494 or donate.pmc.org/DP0001
or Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth | Cancer Center; Philanthropy Office; 275 Sandwich Street; Plymouth, MA 02360 or bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/
