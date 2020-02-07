|
Kerry (Turchinetz) Santos, 47, sadly, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 3, 2020. Kerry was born in Cambridge on June 12, 1972, the daughter of George and Mary Ann (Horgan) Turchinetz. Raised in Plymouth, Kerry was a graduate of Plymouth South High School. She will be missed by many friends and relatives who loved her dearly. Kerry was the devoted mother of two sons, Scott (Cecilia) of Taunton and Justin of Plymouth. She adored her three grandsons Joey, Tyler, and Ryan. She was also the loving sister of John (Tricia), Mark and Danielle, all of Plymouth; aunt to Jeremy and Abigail (Andrade) and Jake and Lyla (Turchinetz). Kerry enjoyed spending her time with her Aunt Ruth walking their dogs, Ben and Max. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St, Plymouth MA on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm. A Funeral Mass is scheduled Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Kateri Church in Plymouth at 10:30am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kerry's memory to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020