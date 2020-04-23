|
|
Kevin Michael Packard of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Plymouth, M.A., passed away on April 19, 2020. Kevin was born on April 30, 1979 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a 1997 graduate of Plymouth South High School and then he attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie N.Y Kevin was an avid golfer and New England sports fan. He loved to travel and was a music enthusiast. Kevin was a dear friend to many and his drive for more inspired and encouraged those he knew. His positive outlook, endless laughter and love for life will be missed dearly. He was the beloved son of Kenneth and Kathleen Packard, of Plymouth, Ma. Brother of Ashley Packard and Katelyn Hoban and her husband John, of Plymouth, Ma. the nephew of Glenn and Lou-Anne Packard of Tampa Fla. He is also the grandson of Ann DiBona of Carver, Ma. the late Ronald A. Smith, the late David & Barbara Packard. Kevin leaves behind his dearest friend Michael Puckett, of Charlotte, NC. along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider donations made in Kevins honor to the Charlotte chapter of Stonewall Sports, www.stonewallcharlotte.org . For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. https://stonewall-sports-charlotte.square.site/ product/donate-to-stonewall-sports-charlotte-/1?utm_source=stonewallwebsite&utm_medium= Dontate%20Button&utm_ campaign=stonewalldonatemenubutton
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020