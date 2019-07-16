|
Kevin P. Currier, 61, passed away at his home in Plymouth on May 23, 2019 following a long illness. He was born in New Jersey on April 20, 1958, the son of the late Thomas O. and Murielle R. (Cummings) Currier. Through the years, Kevin loved traveling, dancing, and dining out. He especially enjoyed vacationing on the Cape. He was previously employed as an engineer and HVAC technician and recognized for his skill and attention to detail. He was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan and faithfully followed the Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. He was patriotic and an avid student of American History. Kevin leaves behind three siblings: Carole A. Troster of Florida, Thomas O. Currier Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Nanette M. Maden of Beverly, Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his brothers, Timothy, William, and Daniel and survived by his daughter, Jinny Lee Barbuto, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear partner and friend of many years, Donna Buchine. A time of remembrance and burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett on August 8th at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited. Donations to the (heart.org) may be made in Kevins memory.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 16 to July 23, 2019