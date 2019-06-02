Home

Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Kristin Ann Wirzburger, 30, of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. She was born and lived most of her early childhood in Worcester and was educated in the Millbury school system. She enjoyed working as a retail associate. She leaves behind her daughter, Selena Claire Wirzburger (age 2.5yrs); her parents, Mark Wirzburger of Plymouth, and Linda (Francis) Mayo and her husband Ray Mayo of East Falmouth; brother, Andrew Wirzburger of Philadelphia, PA; paternal grandmother, Claire (Lamontagne) Wirzburger of Plymouth; aunts, Carla Wirzburger of E. Hampton and Ann Francis of Falmouth; and her uncle, Donald Francis, Jr. of Falmouth. Visiting hours will be held from 1-2:30pm on Saturday, June 8th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falmouth Service Center, PO Box 208, Falmouth MA 02541. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 2 to June 9, 2019
