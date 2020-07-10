1/
Kyle D. Robinson
Kyle Daniel Robinson, of Plymouth, passed away in a fatal automobile accident on July 6, 2020. Kyle graduated from PNHS in 2017 and served as a leader for Troop 9. Kyle finished an Eagle Scout. Kyle attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY, and would be entering into his senior year as a music industry major and as a part of the College of Saint Rose's record label. Kyle leaves behind his mother and father, Kimberly and James Robinson. He also leaves behind his siblings; Katie Robinson, Matthew Luz, and Glenn Morales. He is survived by his grandparents; Elizabeth and William Robinson, Sheryl and Curtis MacFarland, and Joann Desrosiers. He leaves behind many aunts and uncles; Jeffrey and Romy Flockton, Kathleen and Timothy Walsh, Michelle and Chris MacFarland, Tara and Curtis MacFarland Jr., Rosemarie Robinson, Maureen McLallen, Karen Cole, William Robinson Jr., Kevin Robinson. Kyle also leaves be-hind many friends, as well. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St., Plymouth. Please join us to celebrate the life of Kyle Daniel Robinson on Saturday, July 11th at the Funeral Home from 2-4 pm. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.bartlett1620.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kyles memory, something dear to his heart, the Plymouth Schools Music Association, http:// www.pnhs-sings.com/ or PO Box 1348, Plymouth, MA 02362

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
